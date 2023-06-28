YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that there will be bridge deck repairs beginning next week on the northbound and southbound Interstate 83 bridges spanning Tolna Road in Shrewsbury Township, York County.

The work will be done weather permitting beginning on Wednesday, July 5 at 9 p.m. Lane restrictions are to be in place in both directions for three to four weeks.

PennDOT states that the contractor will close the left lanes in both directions so that work can be performed in the right lanes. When that work is completed, the right lanes will be closed in both directions so work can be done in the left lanes.

Motorists are advised to be alert and drive with caution while driving through these areas. Once all work is complete, PennDOT says the bridges will be open to unrestricted traffic.

Below is a map of where the work will be taking place.