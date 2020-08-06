Bridge in Adams County to be closed for maintenance

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT announced that a bridge on Oxford Road (Route 1015) in Oxford Township, Adams County, is scheduled to be closed Monday, August 10, for maintenance work.

The bridge spans the South Branch of Conewago Creek about midway between Route 394 (Hunterstown Hampton Road) and Route 30 (Lincoln Way). The closure is expected to last until mid-October.

Work includes deck repairs, milling, paving, waterproof membrane installation, rock placement, debris and sediment removal, masonry work, and line painting.

A detour will be in place using Route 394, Brickcrafters Road (Route 2015), and Route 30.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, visit projects.penndot.gov.

Top Stories: