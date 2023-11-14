(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Tuesday that there will be traffic restrictions in place this week at the Interstate 81/Interstate 78 Interchange (Exit 89) in Union Township, Lebanon County.

According to PennDOT, these restrictions will be in place to allow for bridge inspections to be performed.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Weather permitting, the westbound I-78 bridge spanning the ramp from southbound I-81 to eastbound I-78 will be inspected on Wednesday, November 15. There will be left and right shoulder closures on the ramp between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. while the work is being performed.

On Thursday, November 16, inspections will be performed on the northbound I-81 bridge spanning westbound I-78 and the southbound I-81 ramp to eastbound I-78. PennDOT says there will be alternating left and right lane closures on westbound I-78 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to allow that work to be performed.

Courtesy PennDOT

PennDOT is asking motorists to stay alert, obey work zone signs and drive with caution in the area.