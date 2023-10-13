YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced Friday that there will be inspections performed on the Wyndamere Road (Route 177) and Stewartstown Road (Route 2076) bridges spanning I-83.

There will be traffic restrictions in place on I-83 while the inspections are being performed.

Additionally, there will also be traffic restrictions on Memory Lane (Route 2005) in Springettsbury Township to allow for the inspection of the Route 30 bridge spanning the road.

Weather permitting, the Wyndamere Road (Route 177) bridge will be inspected on Monday, October 16, and Tuesday, October 17. The bridge spans I-83 and is located just south of Exit 36 (Fishing Creek) in Fairview Township.

There will be alternating left and right lane restrictions in both directions of I-83 in both directions from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days.

The Stewartstown Road (Route 2076) bridge, which is located in Shrewsbury Township, will be inspected on Wednesday, October 18, and Thursday, October 19. During this inspection, there will also be alternating left and right lane restrictions in both directions of the interstate. PennDOT says the work will be done between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. both days.

Courtesy PennDOT

On Friday, October 20, the Route 30 bridge that spans Memory Lane will be inspected. The bridge is located in Springettsbury Township. According to PennDOT, there will be alternating left and right lane restrictions in both directions of Memory Lane from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while the bridge is being inspected.

PennDOT is asking motorists to stay alert while driving through the area to use caution and to obey work zone signs.