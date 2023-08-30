The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT)

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Wednesday that a bridge replacement project is about to begin Blue Hill Road (Route 3058) in York County.

The bridge spans Long Run between Sam Hill Road and Lilly Springs Road in Manheim Township.

As weather permits, PennDOT says work will begin on Tuesday, September 5. The scheduled work will begin with tree trimming and select tree removal.

The bridge is planned to be closed for construction on Monday, September 11.

Courtesy PennDOT

PennDOT says a detour will be in place directing motorists to use Route 216, Manheim Road (Route 3033), and Glennville Road.

According to the department, a business and residences located within the closure area will still be accessible.

The project will include structure replacement, minor approach work, guide rail updates, and other miscellaneous construction. PennDOT expects all work to be finished by July 1, 2024.