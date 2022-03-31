HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A bridge replacement project is now underway on Hopeland Road in Lancaster County. The bridge that is being replaced spans Furnace Run just west of Esler Hill road in Elizabeth Township.



A 75-day detour is now in place using Hopeland Road, Route 322, Route 272 which is also known as North Reading Road, Schoneck Road, and Mt. Airy Road.

A map can be seen below, showing the project location, as well as a detour.

Courtesy of PennDOT

The project will be replacing a box culvert, as well as paving. JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs, PA, is the prime contractor on this $447,138 project.