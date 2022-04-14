HALIFAX BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced on Thursday, April 14 that a building demolition project is expected to begin next week on Market Street at the intersection of Route 225 in Halifax Borough, Dauphin County.

The work includes the demolition of buildings at 327 and 329 Market Street in advance of an intersection improvement project within the borough.

The work is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 18. Motorists should be aware of traffic stops for up to 15 minutes each weekday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Below is a map of where the project is located.

Delays are expected and the work is expected to be completed by early May of this year.