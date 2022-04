HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT will have a building demolition in Halifax, Dauphin County on Monday.

This will take place at the intersection of Route 147 Market Street and 225. The demolition is for an improvement project.

Drives should know that there will be traffic stops that could take up to 15 minutes. PennDOT urges dries to use alternate routes or leave extra early.