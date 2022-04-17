CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A resurfacing project on the Carlisle Pike will begin on Monday.

The project will extend from the intersection of Route 114 in Silver Spring Township to Route 581 in Hampden Township.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

Work will include pavement upgrades, base replacements, drainage improvements, and ADA renovations. PennDOT says there will be no impacts to traffic while the project is going on, but drivers should use caution when going through work zones.