Chambers Hill Road in Dauphin County to undergo resurfacing this week

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Work is set to begin this week on a 3.66-mile resurfacing project on Chambers Hill Road in Swatara Township. According to PennDOT’s release, weather permitting, the work will begin Thursday, Nov. 4.

The project will include milling ad resurfacing the existing roadway, base repair, ADA curb ramp updates, pavement markings, and signs on the road between JPL Wick Drive and Ridge Avenue. Work is expected to be done by Sept. 2022.

Work will be performed between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. According to PennDOT, lane restrictions will be in place during work hours. “Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone,” PennDOT said in the release.

To check the conditions of the roadway and other major roadways, visit 511PA’s website by clicking here.