HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – There will be a closure on Brookwood Street that runs the length of 19th to 29th street.

The street will be closed in sections and will be opened as repairs are made. Brookwood street will be opened again during the night.

This schedule will take place from Sept. 12 to Sept. 16 and closure will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 a.m.