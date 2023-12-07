(WHTM) – PennDOT announced that Interstate 83 southbound (John Harris Memorial Bridge) that spans the Susquehanna River will be closed from Dec. 15 through Dec. 18.

The Interstate 83 South Bridge will close at 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15, and will open at 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 18.

PennDOT says that those traveling from the north of the northern terminus of Interstate 83 should take Interstate 81 southbound to Route 581 eastbound to access Interstate 83.

Those traveling from points south of Interstate 81 (including Interstate 283 and Route 322) are asked to take Interstate 83 northbound to Interstate 81 southbound to Route 581 eastbound to Interstate 83 southbound.

PennDOT asks motorists to use caution and be alert as the closure could cause congestion.

The work on Interstate 83 southbound (John Harris Memorial Bridge) includes expansion joint repairs, concrete deck repairs, and seal replacements.