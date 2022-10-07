HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Motorists in Cumberland County are advised that they may encounter nighttime lane restrictions starting next week on Interstate 81 near Carlisle.

A contractor is scheduled to perform concrete patching northbound and southbound on the interstate between mile markers 49 and 52.

The work is scheduled to be conducted nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for around three weeks. Patching will be performed Monday through Friday beginning Oct. 10, then be performed Sunday night through Friday night the following two weeks.

There will be lane restrictions while the work is being done. Motorists are advised to stay alert while driving through their work zone.

This work is part of an almost 13-mile resurfacing project on Interstate 81 in East Pennsboro and Hampden Townships, which should be fully completed by November 2023.

Below is a map of where the work is scheduled to take place.