LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has closed all lanes on Interstate 81 Northbound, just north of the I-81/I-78 split.
According to PennDOT, the multi-vehicle crash is on I-81 northbound at Exit 90: PA 72 – Lebanon.
Get the latest news, sports, weather, and breaking news with the abc27 Newsletters. Sign up today!
No word on what caused this accident at this time. Traffic cameras near the scene show that traffic is at a standstill.
This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.