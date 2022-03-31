LEBANON COUNTY, Pa (WHTM) — A crash has closed a portion of Interstate 81 southbound near the I-81/I-78 split in Lebanon County.

According to PennDOT, there is a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 southbound between Exit 90: PA 72 – LEBANON and Exit 85: PA 934 – ANNVILLE/FT INDIANTOWN GAP. All lanes are closed.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

No word on any injuries or fatalities at this time.

At around 7:15 p.m. another crash happened along Interstate 78 westbound.

According to PennDOT, there is a multi-vehicle crash on I-78 westbound between Exit 1A – I-81 North and (End Of I-78). All lanes are closed.

No injuries or fatalities are known at this time.

This is a developing story.