WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police and fire officials have responded to a commercial truck crash in West Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, the East Lampeter Township Police Department said on Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Lampeter Road and Lincoln Highway East, according to police. Police said Lampeter Road was closed to traffic and motorists should avoid the area and expect delays.

A large commercial vehicle caught fire, and Lancaster County hazmat team members responded to check for any leakage, East Lampeter Township police said.

There was no threat to surrounding businesses and residents, police said, but they did expect the roadway to be closed into rush hour.

The incident occurred in West Lampeter Township, but East Lampeter Township police said they were assisting at the scene.

511PA reported the crash and closure as of 2:08 p.m. on Oct. 13.