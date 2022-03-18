HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Route US 22 in Harrisburg between Midatlantic Machinery, Shannon Drive, and Jonestown Road, Lockwillow Avenue is closed in both directions due to a crash.

Courtesy of 511PA.com

Trooper Megan Ammerman reported the road closure in a tweet on Friday, March 18. She says to avoid the area until the incident clears.

To check the conditions of the incident and of other major roadways, visit 511PA by clicking here.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.