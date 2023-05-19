CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash has closed a section of US 11 in Cumberland County.

According to 511PA, the crash is between North Locust Point Road and Hempt Road near Cumberland Valley High School.

Cumberland County Communications Director Samantha Krepps says the road will be closed for an extended period of time and that injuries were reported.

All lanes are closed at this time and residents are being asked to avoid the area.