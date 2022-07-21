ADAMS COUNTY, Pa, (WHTM) — A crash has shut down a stretch of U.S. 15 Southbound in Adams County.

According to PennDOT, the crash occurred between the exit for Pa. 234- Heildersbrug/East Berlin and the exit for Pa. 394/ U.S. 15 Business-Hunterstown. All lanes are closed at this time.

There is also rubbernecking on U.S. 15 Northbound near the same area. There is a traffic disruption because of this. State Troopers are advising motorists to avoid the area.

No word on injuries at this time, or when the road will reopen.