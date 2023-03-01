FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, an incident is closing all lanes of I-76 in a portion of Franklin County near the Tuscarora Tunnel.

Detours are being put in place for both eastbound and westbound lanes.

I-76 eastbound lanes have a detour at the Breezewood exit (#161), where drivers should take US-30 west to I-70 east, to I-81 north, to US-11, and then re-enter I-76 at Carlisle exit (#226).

Westbound lanes will detour via US-11 north, I-81 south, I-70 west, and US-30 east, and then re-enter at the Breezewood exit (#161).

It is unclear at this time what is causing the detours or how long the detours will be in place. To check current road conditions, visit 511PA.com.