LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has shut down the ramp from US 30 to Route 283 in Lancaster County.

According to 511pa.com, there is a multi-vehicle crash on US 30 westbound at Exit: PA 283 West- Harrisburg. There is a ramp closure at this time.

Manheim Township Police states that motorists on Route 30 West needing to get to Route 283 West should exit Route 30 West at Lititz Pike and re-enter Route 283 West at the York Road on-ramp at Fruitville Pike.

No word on injuries or when the ramp will reopen at this time.