LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Traffic is jammed in Lancaster County after a crash occurred on US 30 near PA Route 501.

According to PennDOT, there is a crash on US 30 eastbound between PA 283 RD and Exit: US 222 NORTH/TO I-76 – READING. There is a shoulder and lane closed.

PennDOT traffic cameras show traffic is backed up as emergency personnel deal with the people and vehicles involved in the crash.

No word on any injuries at this time.