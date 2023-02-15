HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has closed a busy section of Interstate 83 northbound in Harrisburg.

According to a tweet from Trooper Megan Frazer, the road is closed at Paxton Street near exit 45. According to PennDOT’s spokesperson Fritzi Scheffler, the crash involves a tractor-trailer leaking “chicken juice” all over the road. Motorists are being taken off at exit 44.

No word on when the road will reopen or if there are any injuries.

Traffic is backed up across the south bridge, according to 511pa.com

Trooper Frazer stated that no other further information is available at this time.