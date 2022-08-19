MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — All lanes of 283 eastbound near Middletown are now reopened after they were closed Friday morning, according to 511PA.

The road was closed as of about 7 a.m., according to 511PA. The crash occurred between the exits for PA 230/PA 341 — Toll House Road and PA 743 — Hershey/Elizabethtown.

As of 9:25 a.m., PennDOT confirmed to abc27 that all lanes of the highway had been reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.