Crash on I-76 affecting all eastbound lanes, expect delays

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on I-76 early Friday morning is affecting all eastbound lanes.
Dispatchers say the crash happened just after midnight between the Carlisle and Gettysburg Pike exits.
Dispatchers also say the crash involved a tracktor trailer and a rollback.
Detours are in place but it is not yet known when the incident will be cleared.
