Crash on I-76 affecting all eastbound lanes, expect delays

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on I-76 early Friday morning is affecting all eastbound lanes.

Dispatchers say the crash happened just after midnight between the Carlisle and Gettysburg Pike exits.

Dispatchers also say the crash involved a tracktor trailer and a rollback.

Detours are in place but it is not yet known when the incident will be cleared.

Drivers can find the latest weather and traffic conditions by visiting abc27.com.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss