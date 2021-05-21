Crash on I-76 affecting all eastbound lanes, expect delays

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on I-76 early Friday morning is affecting all eastbound lanes.

Dispatchers say the crash happened just after midnight between the Carlisle and Gettysburg Pike exits.

UPDATE: Turnpike Planned Detour on I-76 PA Turnpike eastbound between Exit 226 – US 11/To I-81 and Exit 236 – US 15 affecting all lanes — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) May 21, 2021

Dispatchers also say the crash involved a tracktor trailer and a rollback.

Detours are in place but it is not yet known when the incident will be cleared.

