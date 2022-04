LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on I-78 westbound near Exit 8: US 22 WEST/TO PA 343 – LEBANON/FREDERICKSBURG has closed all lanes as of 1:45 p.m. on Monday.

511PA traffic cameras show stand-still traffic in the westbound lanes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Visit 511PA.com to check the condition of the road and other major highways by clicking here.