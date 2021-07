HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An accident has closed all northbound lanes on I-81 in Harrisburg on Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred a mile north of Exit 67: US 22 East/PA 230 East, Harrisburg/Cameron Street.

All northbound lanes have been closed and all traffic is being redirected to Exit 67A and Exit 67B

This is a developing story. abc27 will provide updates as they become available.