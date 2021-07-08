UPDATE: Crash on I-81 closes all southbound lanes in East Hanover

EAST HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has closed all southbound lanes on I-81.

The accident involved a jack-knifed tractor-trailer between Exit 80: PA 743 – Grantville/Hershey and Exit: PA 39 – Manada Hill/Hershey.

One lane has been opened to relieve traffic between the accident and Exit 80 however PennDOT says all southbound lanes will remain closed to ease the backlog of traffic.

PennDOT urges travelers to use U.S. Route 22 West as an alternative route as there will be significant delays.

This is a developing story. abc27 will provide more information as it becomes available.