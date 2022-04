(WHTM) — A crash on I-81 southbound is causing significant delays around Fort Indiantown Gap.

The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. on Friday night at Exit 85: PA 934 – ANNVILLE/FT INDIANTOWN GAP.

PennDOT says one lane is closed at this time. No word on any injuries or fatalities.

This is a developing story. abc27 will provide updates as they are made available.