HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle crash on I-81 northbound early Monday morning has closed all lanes between Exit 80: PA 743 – Grantville/Hershey and Exit 85B: Fort Indianatown Gap.

Authorities are on the scene to clear the accident. There are no reports of injury at this time.

