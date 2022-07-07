CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on I-81 North caused a lane restriction at Exit 57: PA 114 Mechanicsburg as of 10:23 p.m. on July 7.

By the morning of July 8, the crash appeared to have been cleared based on 511PA maps.

Courtesy of 511PA

It is unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

The lane restriction impacted northbound and southbound traffic.

Video from 511PA.com showed a car in the median.