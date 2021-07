MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on I-81 southbound at Exit 57 in Mechanicsburg is causing significant delays.

According to PennDOT, a fuel spill occurred which requires extensive cleanup. Crews have just arrived on scene to clean the spill.

Only one lane is open and motorists are urged to seek alternative routes. PennDOT has no estimate as to when the lanes will reopen.

No word on any injuries.

This is a developing story, abc27 will provide more details as they become available.