UPDATE: Crash cleared on I-83 northbound past Exit 22

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Traffic has been cleared on I-83 northbound just past Exit 22: Pa. 181 – N George Street after an accident caused delays Tuesday morning.

Traffic in all lanes was temporarily stopped around 6:45 a.m. between Exit 22 and Exit 24: Pa. 238 – Emigsville.

