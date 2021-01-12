YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Traffic has been cleared on I-83 northbound just past Exit 22: Pa. 181 – N George Street after an accident caused delays Tuesday morning.
Traffic in all lanes was temporarily stopped around 6:45 a.m. between Exit 22 and Exit 24: Pa. 238 – Emigsville.
This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News.
TOP STORIES
- Tech Bytes: Amazon bans sale of QAnon merchandise, ‘LG Rollable’ smartphone teased at CES, make frozen treats in under 90 seconds with ColdSnap
- UPDATE: Crash cleared on I-83 northbound past Exit 22
- Healthy Living: Pandemic weight gain, when does it impact your health?
- Harrisburg police investigating shooting that left one dead
- Federal judge blocks execution of only woman on federal death row