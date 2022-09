HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to back up for miles near the Front Street exit on Interstate 81 South.

According to PennDOT, there is a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 southbound 0 miles south of Exit 66: Downtown Harrisburg/Front Street. There is a lane restriction.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Traffic cameras around the area show that traffic is backed up to the 81/83 exit.

No word on injuries or fatalities at this time.