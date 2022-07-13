LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle crash on PA 283 westbound has closed all lanes Wednesday morning.

The lanes are closed between Exit: PA 772 – MOUNT JOY/MANHEIM and Exit: RHEEMS/ELIZABETHTOWN.

It is unknown at this time what caused the accident or how many vehicles are involved. There is not yet a determined time on when traffic will resume as normal.

Rubbernecking on PA 283 eastbound is also causing a traffic disruption at Exit: RHEEMS/ELIZABETHTOWN as of 7:48 a.m.