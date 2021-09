YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — There’s been a serious 2-vehicle crash on the Lancaster-York County line on PA Route 462 near the Susquehanna River.

Dispatchers say eight people were taken to the hospital.

PennDOT says all lanes are closed near Hellam Street.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to abc27 on-air and online as more details are available.