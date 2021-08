LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — There’s been a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on US 222 southbound between Exit: To PA 272 – Oregon Pike and Exit: US 30 West/PA 282/US 222 South – York/HBG.

All lanes remain closed at this time.

Multi vehicle crash on US 222 southbound between To PA 272/Oregon Pike and US 30 West/PA 283 West. All lanes closed. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) August 5, 2021

Manheim Township Police say traffic is being diverted to exit at the Oregon Pike interchange.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to abc27 both on-air and online for the latest.