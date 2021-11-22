Crash on US Route-22/322 involving car and tractor-trailer closes all westbound lanes

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on US Route 22/322 has closed all westbound lanes on Monday night.

According to PennDOT, a two-vehicle accident involving a passenger car running into the rear of a tractor-trailer occurred in the westbound lane of US Route 22/322 between Linglestown Road and I-81 around 9:30 p.m.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

All westbound lanes have been closed and drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes. No word on any injuries or what caused the accident.

This is a developing story. abc27 will provide updates as they become available.