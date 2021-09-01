Crash shuts down I-81 SB and I-78 in Lebanon, all lanes closed

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT reports an accident on I-81 southbound between Exit 90: PA 72 – Lebanon and Exit 85: PA 934 – Annville/FT Indiantown, shutting down all lanes.

There’s also a multi-vehicle crash on I-78 westbound between Exit 8: US 22 West/To PA 343 – Lebanon/Fredericksburg and (End of I- 078). All lanes are closed.

There’s also a traffic disruption on I-81 northbound 2.8 miles south of Exit 85A: PA 934 South – Annville after a crash.

