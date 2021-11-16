Crash shuts down I-81 southbound in Lebanon and Dauphin Counties, all lanes closed

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — All lanes are closed after a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 southbound between Exit 85: PA 934 – Annville/Ft. Indiantown Gap and Exit 80: PA 743 – Grantville/Hershey.

Officials tell abc27 says the accident involved a tractor-trailer and a pickup and they’re expecting to reopen the left lane soon to help alleviate some of the six-mile backlog.

Vehicles are being taken off I-81 onto 22 southbound as a detour. I-81 northbound is unaffected other than rubber-necking.

