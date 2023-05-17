FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A fatal crash has closed all lanes of Interstate 81 North in Franklin County.
According to PennDOT, there is a crash on I-81 northbound between Exit 3: US 11 at Molly Pitcher Highway and Exit 10: PA 914 at Marion. Pennsylvania Trooper Megan Frazer, who confirmed the fatality, stated in a tweet that the road will be closed for a few hours.
Troopers with the Pennsylvania State Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and that traffic is being detoured off exit 3.
