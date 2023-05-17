FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A fatal crash has closed all lanes of Interstate 81 North in Franklin County.

According to PennDOT, there is a crash on I-81 northbound between Exit 3: US 11 at Molly Pitcher Highway and Exit 10: PA 914 at Marion. Pennsylvania Trooper Megan Frazer, who confirmed the fatality, stated in a tweet that the road will be closed for a few hours.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Troopers with the Pennsylvania State Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and that traffic is being detoured off exit 3.