LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has closed all lanes on a portion of Interstate 81 South in Lebanon County.

According to PennDOT, there is a crash on I-81 southbound between Exit 100: PA 443 – Pine Grove and Exit 90: PA 72 – Lebanon. All lanes are closed.

No word on if anyone was injured or how long the road will be closed at this time.