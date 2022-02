UPDATE: 5:18 p.m on Sunday Feb. 6, the crash has been cleared

YORK COUNTY Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has shut down part of I-83 in York County

The crash occurred on I-83 southbound between Exit 22: PA 181 – N GEORGE STREET and Exit 21: US 30 EAST – ARSENAL RD. All lanes closed.

No word on any injuries or deaths at this time.