LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has shut down a portion of Route 283 west in Lancaster County.

According to 511pa.com, the crash is between the PA Route 743 exit near Elizabethtown and the PA Route 230 exit near Toll House Road. All lanes are closed.

A traffic camera near the closure shows many vehicles exciting at the Elizabethtown/Hershey exit onto Route 743.

Courtesy of PennDOT

No word on when the road will reopen or if there are any injuries at this time.