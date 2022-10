(WHTM)– A crash has shut down all westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, also known as Interstate 76.

According to the turnpike’s Twitter page, there is a crash at milepost 275.3 between Reading, Exit 286, and Lancaster- Lebanon, Exit 266.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The turnpike is suggesting that motorists take other routes to avoid major delays.

No word on any injuries at this time.