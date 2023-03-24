DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A two-vehicle crash is causing all lanes to close on US 22/322 at around 3 p.m. on Friday, March 24.

PennDOT states that there was a crash between exit: PA 225 North-Halifax and exit: PA 325 East-Mountain Road on US 22/322 westbound.

According to PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler, there were no fatalities associated with the crash, however, there is an unknown number of people who are injured. PennDOT will be shutting down the left eastbound lane to fix the jersey barrier that was pushed out into the lane.

Schreffler also said the timeline for the eastbound lane closure is not clear at this time, but the westbound lanes are expected to reopen in approximately 30 minutes.

People should avoid this area at this time.