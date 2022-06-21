DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police were dispatched and continue to investigate an accident at the intersection of Highland and Harrisburg Streets.

At least one person was injured in the accident involving a Susquehanna Township Fire-Rescue Engine and an SUV.

The intersection has been closed and will remain closed until early afternoon as police officers and the Dauphin County Accident Reconstruction Team conducts an accident investigation.

Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation is asked to contact Swatara Police at 717-564-2550 or through their Crimewatch website by clicking here.