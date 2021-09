LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A fatal crash involving a motorcycle is causing delays in Lebanon County.

According to PennDOT, the crash occurred on I-81 south at mile marker 94 at around 3:30 Thursday afternoon.

Traffic is being redirected to exit 100. Motorists are urged to seek alternative routes.

This is a developing story. abc27 will provide updates as they become available.