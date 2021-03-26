UPDATE: North Lingle Avenue reopened in Derry Township

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday afternoon, Derry Township Police reported closure on North Lingle Avenue in Hershey due to downed, live electric wires.

Utility crews have been busy across the Midstate due to damaging wind gusts throughout the day.

As of Friday around 4:20 p.m, North Lingle Avenue has reopened.

Pictured above, the red “X” signifies the specific part of North Lingle Avenue’s hard closure.

According to police, “local traffic will be able to get to residences and businesses by entering from the north or south of the hard closure.”

Additionally, the yellow X’s mark other partial closures in the area that may result in redirection or detours.

Derry Township Police ask drivers to stay away from the area and find an alternate route of travel until further notice.