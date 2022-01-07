Derry Township Police report water main break near Hershey High School, lane closed

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A water main break has closed the westbound lane of West Governor Road at Homestead Road near Hershey High School.

Crews are currently responding on Friday morning to begin repairs. As of 6:39 a.m., there is no estimate on when the road will reopen.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Derry Township Police Department asks that motorists seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.